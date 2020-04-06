Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives $44.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRBP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nomura started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:CRBP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. 788,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 227.79% and a negative net margin of 197.69%. On average, analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barbara White acquired 15,606 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,614.92. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,079,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 632,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 68,924 shares during the period. Knoll Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP now owns 5,045,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 58,547 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

