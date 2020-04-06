County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ICBK. DA Davidson lowered County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens lowered County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of ICBK traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,689. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $113.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.93. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Jacob Eisen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,960.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $302,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,035,512.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 330.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 362.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,271 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

