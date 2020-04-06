D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Trading 14.7% Higher

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) traded up 14.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $36.85, 6,181,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 5,269,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.
Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Wedbush upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31.
In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in D. R. Horton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,538,000 after purchasing an additional 111,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,872,000 after purchasing an additional 823,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,337,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,073,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,382,000 after purchasing an additional 218,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 1,773.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,288 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
