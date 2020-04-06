D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Trading 14.7% Higher

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) traded up 14.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $36.85, 6,181,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 5,269,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Wedbush upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in D. R. Horton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,538,000 after purchasing an additional 111,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,872,000 after purchasing an additional 823,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,337,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,073,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,382,000 after purchasing an additional 218,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 1,773.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,288 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

