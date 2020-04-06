DA Davidson Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $140.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.89.

OKTA traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.94. 2,126,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,125. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Okta has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $142.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $386,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,608,820.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,849 shares of company stock valued at $20,398,915. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Okta by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,043,000 after purchasing an additional 136,687 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,574 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

