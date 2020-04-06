Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives $65.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.38.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

In related news, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 26,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,813,792.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $2,817,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,168,086. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6,445.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DCPH traded up $5.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.24. 441,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,759. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). Analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

