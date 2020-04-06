Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Dynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells snow and ice control equipment for light trucks, which is comprised of snowplows and sand and salt spreaders, and related parts and accessories. The Company sells its products under the WESTERN(R), FISHER(R) and BLIZZARD(R) brands through a distributor network, primarily consisting of truck equipment distributors located throughout the Midwest, East and Northeast regions of the United States as well as all provinces of Canada. It sells its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial, municipal and residential areas. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

PLOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of PLOW stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.48. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $751.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber acquired 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,969.50. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

