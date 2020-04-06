e-Gulden (EFL) Price Hits $0.0679 on Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0679 or 0.00000922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $3,165.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 25.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00616177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013980 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007507 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,945,850 coins and its circulating supply is 17,123,484 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.