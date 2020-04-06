EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Trading 12.6% Higher

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) shares traded up 12.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.95 and last traded at $40.88, 114,882 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 114,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower acquired 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,346.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,474.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. State Street Corp increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,875,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 233.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

