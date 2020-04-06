Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Trading 15.2% Higher

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) shares traded up 15.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.70 and last traded at $48.50, 1,074,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,089,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

A number of research firms have commented on ENTG. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.07%. Entegris’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $1,692,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 518,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,447,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,383,000 after buying an additional 51,720 shares during the period.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

