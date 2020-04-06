Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Trading 15.2% Higher

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) shares traded up 15.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.70 and last traded at $48.50, 1,074,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,089,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.
A number of research firms have commented on ENTG. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.25.
In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $1,692,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 518,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,447,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,383,000 after buying an additional 51,720 shares during the period.
Entegris Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTG)
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).
