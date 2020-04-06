Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Trading Up 12.7%

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)’s share price shot up 12.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.70, 442,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 342,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $223.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

