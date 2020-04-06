Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Raised to

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

FATE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.12.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FATE traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 35,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,486. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.80. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 919.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,324,461.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after buying an additional 64,302 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,833,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.