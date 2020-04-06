FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at TD Securities

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FirstService from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.83.

Shares of FSV stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,984. FirstService has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.94.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.41 million. FirstService had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstService by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 69,198 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in FirstService by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in FirstService by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 219,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

