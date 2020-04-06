FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Trading 14.9% Higher

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)’s stock price was up 14.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.41, approximately 593,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 629,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $1,295,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,651.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,269 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 19.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $19,233,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,388,000 after purchasing an additional 124,364 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

