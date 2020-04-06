Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Purchases $36,654.00 in Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $36,654.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 39,899 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $355,500.09.

On Friday, March 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,802 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $60,061.66.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,728 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $95,231.36.

On Monday, March 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,724 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $56,848.64.

On Monday, March 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,650 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $32,689.50.

On Friday, March 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,305 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $102,996.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,786 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $28,250.04.

FEIM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 50,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.63. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 21.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%.

FEIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Frequency Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEIM. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 851,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 52,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

