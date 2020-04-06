Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Freshpet from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded up $6.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.18. 272,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,681. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1,102.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

