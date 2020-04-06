Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Up 15.1%

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) shares were up 15.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.10, approximately 290,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 208,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 692,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gabelli Utility Trust during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

