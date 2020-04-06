Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Galera Therapeutics stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,353. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $235.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.70). On average, analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

