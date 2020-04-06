GDS’s (GDS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDS. ValuEngine upgraded GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie began coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.75.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.03. 118,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,120. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.21 and a beta of 1.91. GDS has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.