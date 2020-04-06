Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GEI shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CSFB raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of GEI traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$16.42. 730,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.86. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.96 and a 1-year high of C$28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 13.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.18.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.0751813 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.97%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

