Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GOGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gogo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.06.

NASDAQ:GOGO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,954. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $164.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth about $703,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

