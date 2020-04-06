Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

GLRE traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.17. 349,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.41 million, a P/E ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $106.58 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLRE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 164,769 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit