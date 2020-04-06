GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSKY. Citigroup cut shares of GreenSky from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of GreenSky from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GreenSky has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

GSKY traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.34. 584,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $16.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

