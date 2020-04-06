Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Receives $163.00 Average PT from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

ASR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. State Street Corp raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 499.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 4th quarter valued at $11,354,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASR traded up $4.79 on Wednesday, hitting $88.13. 58,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,396. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a fifty-two week low of $82.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.38. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.27.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.27). Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

