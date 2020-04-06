Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.
Shares of GFED stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $26.93.
In other news, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $82,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $131,395.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,175 shares of company stock valued at $223,759 in the last ninety days. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.
