Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Shares of GFED stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $26.93.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $82,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $131,395.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,175 shares of company stock valued at $223,759 in the last ninety days. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.