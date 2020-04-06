Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Halliburton from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Halliburton from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.06.

NYSE HAL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,268,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,728,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.20. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

