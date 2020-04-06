Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Happiness Biotech Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

HAPP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.87. Happiness Biotech Group has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

