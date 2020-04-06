Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 40,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

