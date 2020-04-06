Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $184.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.49 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q1 2020
IntraDay guidance to 0.02-0.02 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $2.79 on Monday. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $480.29 million, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.
Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About Himax Technologies
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.
