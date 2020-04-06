Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $184.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.49 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q1 2020

IntraDay guidance to 0.02-0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $2.79 on Monday. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $480.29 million, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.04.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

