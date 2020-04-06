Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q1 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its first quarter 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.02-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $184.6-184.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.49 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.04.

Shares of HIMX opened at $2.79 on Monday. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $480.29 million, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

