Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Trading Up 14.5%

Shares of Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) were up 14.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $4.97, approximately 874,443 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 595,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Several analysts recently commented on HUD shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $400.95 million, a PE ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.91 million. Hudson had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hudson Ltd will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

