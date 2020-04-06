Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Trading 12.8% Higher

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) shares traded up 12.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.59, 2,383,772 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,592,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntsman from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.19.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other Huntsman news, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $263,571.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Wade Rogers bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 394,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,743.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,293,000 after purchasing an additional 845,098 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 612,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 110,551 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $64,016,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

