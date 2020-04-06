ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of ICICI Bank on NYSE have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company's third-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Dec 31) results were driven by a rise in revenues, partly offset by higher expenses. Its increased dependence on domestic loans, rise in demand for retail loans and efforts to digitize operations are expected to continue supporting profitability. Moreover, efforts to improve fee income growth will likely support the top line. However, deteriorating asset quality is a major concern for the company as it might hamper financials in the near term. Slowdown in domestic economy is expected to hurt revenue growth in the quarters ahead. Further, mounting operating expenses, owing to the on-going expansion in branch network and ATMs as well as technology investments, are expected to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent.”

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ICICI Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:IBN traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,149,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBN. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,334,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,101 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in ICICI Bank by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 11,359,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,421,000 after buying an additional 505,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,724,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,408,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,876,000 after purchasing an additional 517,155 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 6,542,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,732,000 after buying an additional 730,687 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

