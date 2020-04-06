Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $180.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ICLR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays raised shares of Icon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Icon has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $12.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.93. 26,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Icon has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $178.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.04.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Icon will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Icon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Icon by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

