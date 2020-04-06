Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

IDRA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 53,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,582. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.41). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $26,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 41,127 shares of company stock worth $72,711 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 448,442 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

