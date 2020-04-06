Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Lowered to $298.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $345.00 to $298.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ILMN. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $324.06.

ILMN stock traded up $10.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $274.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $32,176.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,163 shares of company stock valued at $334,063. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

