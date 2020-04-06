IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMPINJ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of PI traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 259,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,285. The firm has a market cap of $307.69 million, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. IMPINJ has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $40.24.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IMPINJ will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Denise Masters sold 1,481 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $37,839.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $207,849.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Patrick Gibson purchased 48,857 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $889,685.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,570.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 105,485 shares of company stock worth $2,082,700 and sold 23,294 shares worth $594,958. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in IMPINJ by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 11,364.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

