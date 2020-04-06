Incent (INCNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.93 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. Incent has a market cap of $3.93 million and $6,927.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Incent has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Incent token can now be bought for about $0.0855 or 0.00001160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Tidex and Liqui.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.39 or 0.02623833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00207661 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00049415 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035344 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,625 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Livecoin, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

