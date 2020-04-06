Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives $6.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Inflarx by 596.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Inflarx during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inflarx by 504.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 73,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Inflarx by 2,102.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 153,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inflarx during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inflarx stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,192. Inflarx has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $53.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $146.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.92.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

