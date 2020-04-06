InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Trading Up 14.6%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares were up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.17, approximately 886,248 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,585,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INMD. Barclays dropped their target price on InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Get InMode alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $618.62 million and a PE ratio of 13.86.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The healthcare company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. InMode had a return on equity of 52.38% and a net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 582.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in InMode by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 43,084 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in InMode by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.