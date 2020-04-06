Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Inphi from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE IPHI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. Inphi has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $93.58.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inphi will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $3,481,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,973.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $886,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,344,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,052. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Inphi by 65.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

