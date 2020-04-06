Insider Buying: TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Purchases 6,252 Shares of Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 6,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,508.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,816.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aaron G.L. Fletcher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 500 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,875.00.

Shares of TFFP stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,329. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFFP shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

