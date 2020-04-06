Insider Selling: Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Sells 1,557 Shares of Stock

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Francis J. Murphy sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $102,917.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Francis J. Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Francis J. Murphy sold 83 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $5,183.35.

NASDAQ:ACIA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.70. 867,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,018. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average is $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.71 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 766,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 121.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 1,056.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACIA. ValuEngine raised Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

