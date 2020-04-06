Insider Selling: Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 191,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,493.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rinda Sama also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $190,600.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $145,700.00.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 511,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,912. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.59 and a quick ratio of 16.29. The firm has a market cap of $839.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of -0.29.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.38% and a negative net margin of 578.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1913.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

