Insider Selling: Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 483,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,705,317.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 26th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $68,437.50.
  • On Thursday, March 19th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.
  • On Thursday, March 5th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $160,125.00.
  • On Thursday, February 27th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $72,412.50.
  • On Wednesday, February 12th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $168,750.00.
  • On Thursday, February 6th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.
  • On Thursday, January 30th, Artur Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $350,250.00.
  • On Thursday, January 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 22,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $554,850.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 21st, Artur Bergman sold 36,527 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $913,175.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 15th, Artur Bergman sold 26,759 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $602,612.68.

NYSE:FSLY traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,498,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,843. Fastly Inc has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 531.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from to in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.49.

