Insider Selling: Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells 1,564 Shares of Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $43,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,424 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $178,918.40.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $38,263.92.

On Thursday, January 16th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 139,340 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,876,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,849 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,715.00.

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $2.71 on Monday, hitting $29.92. 1,023,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. Natera Inc has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $41.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Natera by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 50,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Natera by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Natera by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

