Insider Selling: Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 753 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker sold 753 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $61,241.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,775 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,160.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Clifford Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Clifford Walker sold 8,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $825,120.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Clifford Walker sold 971 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $102,644.41.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Clifford Walker sold 286 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $28,860.26.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Clifford Walker sold 1,241 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $122,871.41.

NASDAQ:POWI traded up $9.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.46. The stock had a trading volume of 225,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,332. Power Integrations Inc has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $111.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.32.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on POWI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

