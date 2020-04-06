Insider Selling: Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 753 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker sold 753 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $61,241.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,775 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,160.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Clifford Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 18th, Clifford Walker sold 8,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $825,120.00.
  • On Friday, February 14th, Clifford Walker sold 971 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $102,644.41.
  • On Tuesday, February 4th, Clifford Walker sold 286 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $28,860.26.
  • On Tuesday, January 28th, Clifford Walker sold 1,241 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $122,871.41.

NASDAQ:POWI traded up $9.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.46. The stock had a trading volume of 225,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,332. Power Integrations Inc has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $111.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.32.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on POWI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit