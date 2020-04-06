Insider Selling: Southern Co (NYSE:SO) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE SO traded up $5.13 on Monday, hitting $55.40. 6,769,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,787,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,229,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Southern by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,110 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Southern by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,370,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,120,000 after acquiring an additional 961,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,408,000 after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southern by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,513,000 after acquiring an additional 533,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra increased their price target on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

