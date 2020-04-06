Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Up 12.6%

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)’s share price shot up 12.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.55 and last traded at $58.39, 277,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 250,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 772,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,134,000 after purchasing an additional 345,434 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Integer by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Integer by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Integer by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 92,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 29,803 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Integer (NYSE:ITGR)
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.
