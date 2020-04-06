Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Up 12.6%

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)’s share price shot up 12.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.55 and last traded at $58.39, 277,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 250,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 772,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,134,000 after purchasing an additional 345,434 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Integer by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Integer by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Integer by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 92,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 29,803 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

