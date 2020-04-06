InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of IHG stock traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.51. 611,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,249. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $71.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 557.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.