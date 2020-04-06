Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ITCI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 584,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,023. The company has a market capitalization of $843.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Satlin sold 11,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $302,749.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,095,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,204,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,515,135.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,453. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

